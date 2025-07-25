Dozens of Mass. beaches closed heading into this weekend. See the updated list

Three dozen beaches in Massachusetts are closed to swimmers ahead of the weekend due to high bacteria levels.

As of Friday, there were 36 beaches closed across the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s interactive beach water quality dashboard.

Nearly all of those bodies of water are closed due to harmful bacteria levels, the dashboard indicated.

The dashboard is updated hourly between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

The water quality at beaches in Massachusetts is required to be monitored. This monitoring data helps local health officials determine when to close a beach due to unsafe conditions and notify the public so beach visitors can make informed decisions about swimming at the beach.

Swimming in unsafe waters can result in gastrointestinal and respiratory health issues.

The state conducts water quality testing from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Below is the current list of active closures shown in the dashboard:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group