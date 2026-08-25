Double lane closure on I-90 westbound following crash

GRAFTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced lane closures on I-90 westbound at Brigham Hill Road this afternoon.

Following a recent crash, the right and center lane are closed. This leaves only the left travel lane open at mile marker 97.2.

These closures will remain in place through this evening as bridge inspection operations take place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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