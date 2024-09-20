Dorchester man to face judge in connection with 1988 murder

BOSTON — A Dorchester man is set to face a judge in connection with a 1988 murder.

James Holloman, 65 of Dorchester is charged with the stabbing death of Karen Taylor who was found stabbed to death in an apartment on Williamsn Street in Roxbury.

According to the District Attorney, Taylor’s daughter told her grandmother over the phone that Taylor was sleeping and could not wake her up.

When the grandmother went to the building she had to crawl through a window to get in, she found Taylor on the first floor bedroom lying face down in a pool of blood.

Authorities say she had been stabbed 15 times in the chest, head, and neck.

The DA says forensic testing of fingernail scrapings from Taylor’s hand produced a full profile of Holloman.

In 2023 Boston police obtained a sample of Holloman’s DNA and it was a match for the profile found underneath Taylor’s fingernails.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

