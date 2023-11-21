Dorchester Eagles 14U players dreaming of Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando

DORCHESTER — An undefeated team of 14 and under football players from Dorchester have their eyes set on a national championship, and they’re looking for some help getting there.

The 28 players on their Dorchester Eagles beat the Hartford Hurricanes this past weekend to punch their ticket to the 2023 Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando.

The tournament starts December 2nd and it will feature 8 teams from around the country, including the Eagles.

“The Dorchester Eagles are a family of inner city people who dedicate there time, whether it be coaching the cheerleaders, cooking on the sidelines to raise funds, or dealing with the administrative burdens of running a youth football program,” said Eagles parent Ed Kelly. “The Dorchester Eagles Family is what is right about Boston.”

The Eagles will need to win two games on Monday, December 4th and Thursday December 7th to be crowned national champs.

“We are very proud of our kids and all of their hard work to earn the right to be called champions and to represent the City of Boston,” said Kelly. “As a parent, I would be remiss if I didn’t recognize the coaching staff that put in countless hours preparing these kids not only for football, but more importantly, for life.”

The Eagles are working to raise $40,000-$50,000 before December for the weeklong trip to Orlando.

Checks can be mailed to the Members Plus Credit Union, attention of Dorchester Pop Warner Eagles, 494 Gallivan Blvd., Dorchester, MA 02124.

The team has also set up a GoFundMe page.

Good luck to the Eagles.

