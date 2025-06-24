‘Don’t touch it!’: Swimmers warned after giant jellyfish found lurking off New England coast

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A giant jellyfish found lurking off the coast of New England is equipped with hundreds of tentacles that pack a poisonous sting, officials warned swimmers.

In post shared on Facebook on Monday, the City of South Portland, Maine, said a five-foot-wide lion’s mane jellyfish washed up on Willard Beach over the weekend.

“Don’t touch it! They sting," the city warned in the post. "Observe it. They’re so interesting to watch, and pretty too."

The lion’s mane jellyfish is one of the largest jellyfish species in the world, and it delivers a powerful sting that can be very painful to humans, according to Oceana.

The jellyfish’s “mane” of long, hair-like tentacles hanging from the underside of its bell-shaped body is the inspiration behind its name.

In Massachusetts, the Ipswich Police Department warned the public of multiple reports of jellyfish in the water off the coast of the North Shore town.

“Please be alert when entering the waters and swimming,” Ipswich police advised.

Anyone who stumbles upon lion’s mane jellyfish is urged to report the sighting to a lifeguard.

