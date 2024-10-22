Don’t have Celtics tickets? Celebrate Banner 18 with NBA on TNT, performances at City Hall Plaza

BOSTON — Looking to watch and celebrate the Celtics Banner 18 raising but don’t have a ticket? There are plenty of other ways to celebrate if you aren’t at the Garden.

Boston is going green tonight! The Celtics season gets underway at the Garden against the Knicks at 7:30.

The excitement will be building outside the Garden with a DJ and chances to enter prize giveaways.

Over at City Hall Plaza, starting at 4:30 pm the NBA TNT crew will be broadcasting their pregame show. There will also be performances by Shaboozey and Benson Boone, as well as contests and giveaways.

During the game, videoboards will be displayed with live coverage of the banner-raising ceremony and of the game itself.

The events are free and open to anyone who wants to go and can watch the game if they don’t have tickets for tonight’s matchup.

The last time Celtics raised a banner was in 2008.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

