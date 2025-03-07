Don’t click on the links: MassDOT warns customers of ongoing ‘EZDriveMA’ texting scam

BOSTON — Don’t click on the links.

That’s the warning from MassDOT officials to customers on Friday about an ongoing ‘EZDriveMA’ texting scam that made headlines in January.

The text message-based scam, also known as smishing, is “fraudulently claiming to represent tolling agencies from across the country,” state officials said in an email to MassDOT customers late Friday morning.

The scammers are claiming to represent the tolling agency and requesting payment for unpaid tolls, officials said.

“MassDOT urges customers to be cautious about email, text, and phone scams demanding payment of outstanding toll balances,” officials said.

Some attempts have been made to trick customers into sharing credit card numbers and other sensitive information by directing them to a website to pay their outstanding balances.

“MassDOT strongly encourages customers not to click the link contained in those messages,” officials warned.

EZ Pass texting scam (Boston 25)

The targeted phone numbers appear to be chosen at random and are not uniquely associated with an account or usage of toll roads, state officials said.

Customers who receive an unsolicited text, email, or similar message suggesting it is from EZDriveMA or another toll agency should not click on the link.

Officials said EZDriveMA customers can verify a valid text notification in several ways:

• EZDriveMA will never send invoices by text

• EZDriveMA will never request payment by text

• All links associated with EZDriveMA will include www.EZDriveMA.com

Officials said the smishing scam is part of a series of smishing scams that the FBI is aware of and investigating.

Since March 2024, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center has received over 2,000 complaints reporting smishing texts representing road toll collection service from at least three states, FBI officials said in an earlier statement.

Investigators said the scam may be moving from state-to-state.

The FBI recommends anyone who receives the fraudulent messages to:

1. File a complaint with the IC3, https://www.ic3.gov/, and be sure to include: The phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text. Check your account using the toll service’s legitimate website.

2. Contact the toll service’s customer service phone number.

3. Delete any smishing texts you receive.

4. If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.

MassDOT officials said they encourage all customers to stay alert to these types of scams and to contact the state at its website with any questions about EZDriveMA notifications.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

