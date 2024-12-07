Donate winter coats for ‘Coats for Kids and Families Drive!’

NATICK, Mass. — Boston 25 is looking for coat donations for the annual ‘Coats for Kids and Families Drive.’

As the price of everyday items like groceries and gasoline continue to rise and temperatures start to drop, families struggling with expenses may find that a warm winter coat is a necessity that isn’t in the budget. This year, thousands of children and adults may otherwise not have access to warm winter coats this winter.

The Boston 25 Weather Team will be accepting warm winter coats that are brand new or in good condition on Saturday, December 7th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jordan’s Furniture in Natick. All sizes are needed for kids and adults.

The goal of the drive is to collect over 50,000 warm winter coats for local families in need this season.

Coats for Kids & Families has collected, cleaned, and distributed 1,810,839 free coats at more than 70 collection locations and events since the program began in 1995.

Distribution partners include schools, nonprofits, social service agencies, and other approved partners who ensure coats get to families in need, free of charge.

Coats will be collected through January 5th at all Anton’s Cleaners, Enterprise Bank, and Jordan’s furniture locations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group