Donald Trump, Kamala Harris near-tied in new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll. Here’s the breakdown

BOSTON — With just over two weeks until Election Day, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are essentially tied, according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released on Monday.

The survey puts Harris at 45%, Trump at 44%, a closer race than the poll found in August, USA Today reported. Then, in the wake of the Democratic National Convention, Harris led Trump by 5 percentage points, 48% to 43%.

Nearly 5 percent of likely voters surveyed, or 48 people, said they were undecided about their pick for president.

When asked to guess who will win the presidency in November, 44% of likely voters said Trump would win, while 43% predicted a Harris win, with 12% of those surveyed saying they were undecided on a winner.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters, taken by cell phone and landline interviews in English and Spanish nationwide between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Here are some key points from the poll, as reported by USA Today:

By double digits, voters said Harris hadn’t done enough to explain the specific policies she would pursue in office, 57% to 37%. Those who want to hear more include nearly one in four, 23%, of her supporters. In contrast, those surveyed split evenly, 49% yes to 48% no, on whether Trump had done enough to explain his policies. Just 15% of his supporters want to hear more about what he would do.

The margins of error for the small subsamples of Latinos and Black voters are plus or minus 9 points − a potential shift of up to 18 points one way or the other − and other recent polls show Harris in a stronger position, including a lead among Hispanics.

Trump is more trusted to handle the economy, the top concern on voters’ minds, by 10 points, 53% to 43%.

Trump is seen as doing a better job on immigration by 51% to 44% and on foreign policy by 51% to 45%.

Harris edges Trump, 46% to 44%, as the candidate who would do a better job in bringing about change − a crucial asset given wide dissatisfaction with the country’s direction. She is favored, 48% to 31%, as the candidate better able to heal the nation’s political divisions.

Trump edges Harris, 49% to 46%, as the candidate who would do a better job in providing strong leadership.

Harris holds a 20-point advantage on handling abortion, 56% to 36%, and a 15-point advantage on health care, 54% to 39%.

When is Election Day 2024?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

When are the polls open in Massachusetts?

Polling places in Massachusetts will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

When is early voting in Massachusetts?

Early voting in Massachusetts began on Saturday, Oct. 19, and runs through Friday, Nov. 1.

How do you vote early in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, you can vote early in all statewide elections. You don’t need an excuse to cast an early ballot.

You can vote early in person or by mail. For information on voting early by mail, click here.

Where do I vote early in person?

You can vote early at any early voting location in your community.

Dates and locations for early voting differ by city and town. Click here for a complete list of details on your community’s early voting schedule.

When is the deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts?

The deadline to register to vote, update your registration, or change your party is 10 days before any election. The last day to register to vote in Massachusetts is Saturday, Oct. 26.

You can register to vote online here.

What should you bring if you’re voting in person in Massachusetts?

You may need to show identification when you check in at your polling place if:

You are voting for the first time in Massachusetts

You’re on the inactive voter list

You’re casting a provisional or challenged ballot

The poll worker has a practical and legal reason to ask for identification

Examples of acceptable identification are:

A driver’s license

A state ID card

A recent utility bill

A rent receipt or lease.

A copy of a voter registration affidavit

A letter from a school dormitory or housing office

Any other printed identification that contains your name and address

For more information on voting in Massachusetts, visit the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s website.

