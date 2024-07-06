Dominican murder suspect arrested in Massachusetts by federal immigration officers

BOSTON — A man wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic is facing deportation after being detained by federal immigration officials here in Massachusetts.

Officers from the Enforcement and Removal Operations, Boston, “arrested the Dominican noncitizen June 11, 2024, at the Essex County House of Correction and served him a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge,” according to a statement from ERO, Boston.

The 23-year-old man was previously convicted in January of this year for reckless endangerment of a child in Methuen. He had been sentenced to six months behind bars, and 12 months of probation.

“This Dominican national ran away from his home country in an effort to escape Dominican law before making his way to Massachusetts,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “Once he got here, he proved to be a threat to the children of our communities. We can not allow our New England communities to become safe havens for the world’s criminals.”

Federal officials say the man lawfully entered the United States on August 24, 2018, on a nonimmigrant visa and then violated the terms of his admission.

Feds say that on April 24, 2019, Dominican authorities issued a warrant for his arrest for homicide.

He is currently in custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings.

“ERO Boston will continue to arrest and remove the most egregious noncitizen offenders from our neighborhoods,” said Lyons.

