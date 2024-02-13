Dole Fresh Vegetables recalls salad kits for possible listeria contamination

BOSTON — Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of garden salad due to a possible health risk from listeria, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall includes Dole, President’s Choice, and Marketside brands.

In a statement, the FDA said no illnesses connected to the recalled lot codes have been reported. The recalled salads are:

Dole Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch , lot codes W019- W036 and N019-N036 and UPC code 71430000915

, lot codes W019- W036 and N019-N036 and UPC code 71430000915 Dole Avocado Ranch Chop Kit Ranch A L’Avocat , lot code W022- W036 and UPC code 71430000922

, lot code W022- W036 and UPC code 71430000922 Dole Premium Kit Southwest Salad, lot codes W022- W036 and N022- N036 and UPC code 71430017012

lot codes W022- W036 and N022- N036 and UPC code 71430017012 Dole Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit , lot codes W029- W036 and N022- N036 and UPC code 71430002063

, lot codes W029- W036 and N022- N036 and UPC code 71430002063 Dole Premium Kit Endless Summer, lot codes W022- W036 and N023- N036 and UPC code 71430010730

lot codes W022- W036 and N023- N036 and UPC code 71430010730 Dole Supreme Kit Southwest Salad Supreme Kit Salade Du Sud-Ouest , lot code W020- W036 and UPC code 71430017111

, lot code W020- W036 and UPC code 71430017111 President’s Choice Southwest Salad KitSud-Ouest Kit de Salade , lot codes W034-W036 and B018- B024 and UPC code 60383023195

, lot codes W034-W036 and B018- B024 and UPC code 60383023195 Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch, lot code B020- B036 and UPC code 681131305440

The products were sold in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, California, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Virginia, the FDA said in its statement. The expiration dates for all of the packages was Monday, the FDA said. These salads were also distributed in the following Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.

Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators or freezers are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.

According to the FDA statement, the recall was issued due to the potential for cross-contamination because the salad kits were processed on the same line as a cheese that has been recalled by the manufacturer, Rizo-Lopez Foods, for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers with questions can call the Dole Consumer Center at 800-356-3111. Representatives are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

