DOJ to send poll monitors to 8 Massachusetts cities

BOSTON — Eight Massachusetts cities will play host to polling monitors from the Department of Justice during Tuesday’s presidential election.

The DOJ announced Friday it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 86 jurisdictions across 27 states on Tuesday. The department enforces federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of eligible citizens.

The eight cities in Massachusetts that will receive polling monitors include Everett, Fitchburg, Leominster, Lowell, Malden, Methuen, Quincy, and Salem.

In a statement, the DOJ says monitors “will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division… U.S. Attorney’s Offices and federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management.”

The DOJ says it regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections across the country.

There are more than 5 million registered voters in the commonwealth. Friday, November 1, was the last day for early voting. As of 4:00 on Friday afternoon, state election officials reported more than 1.6 million voters had already cast an early ballot either by mail or in-person.

The Justice Department says any complaints related to disruptions at a polling place should be reported to local election officials, including officials at the polling place in question. Complaints about violence, threats, or intimidation should be reported to local police by calling 911.

