DOJ reaches agreement with Concord-Carlisle schools over anti-Semitism claims

The Concord-Carlisle school district has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice over allegations it failed to protect Jewish students.

The claim cited incidents involving nazi salutes, swastikas, slurs, and threats.

The district is not being held liable or accused of any wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

The school will now focus on improving how it identifies, documents and responds to harassment.

“The Department will not tolerate antisemitic harassment of students at any level of education,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “School districts, like colleges and universities, must take prompt and effective action to address antisemitic harassment when it creates a hostile environment for Jewish students and must keep taking action until Jewish students are once again safe and welcome at their school.”

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