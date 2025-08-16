Dog rescued as fire crews successfully knocked down two-alarm blaze in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. — A fire broke out at a Peabody home on Saturday, prompting a second alarm response from the fire department.

According to the Peabody Fire Department, the initial call came in around 12:53 p.m., when fire crews responded to 2 Conners Road and were able to contain to the fire to the first floor and successfully extinguish it.

During the incident, firefighters rescued a dog that was found hiding under a bed.

Fortunately, no residents were transported to the hospital, but some firefighters on the scene were treated for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

