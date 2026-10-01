Dog found injured in Cambridge now up for adoption

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A stray dog found in Cambridge is ready to find her forever home.

The MSPCA Angell Boston Adoption Center said that “Carrot” is now up for adoption.

The 6-year-old poodle mix had a broken leg when she was found and needed it amputated.

She also had injuries on her face consistent with her mouth being taped.

Staff said she will need a patient owner who will be able to help her settle into a new home.

Anyone interested in adopting her can visit the shelter on Thursday, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

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