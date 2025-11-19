Doctors warn about a new mutated flu strain as cold weather sets in

BOSTON — Doctors are raising alarms about a newly mutated strain of the flu that could drive cases higher this season.

The strain, a version of H3N2 called subclade K, carries several mutations scientists haven’t seen before.

Experts say this could make the current flu vaccine less effective at preventing infection.

The strain is already surging in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan, and health officials worry it could spread quickly in the United States as people spend more time indoors during colder months.

“I think it’s quite likely that if the mutations of this subclade give it an advantage, we will see it here because influenza has a tendency to circulate the globe,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “At this point, I don’t think it’s a reason to panic, I think it’s a reason to stay vigilant, and for people who are at higher risk to take precautions.”

In Massachusetts, flu activity remains low — just 1.38% of reported cases last week — but vaccination rates are also low. Only 26% of residents have received a flu shot so far, about one in four people.

Despite concerns about vaccine effectiveness, doctors still urge everyone to get vaccinated, noting that it significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization, especially for children.

