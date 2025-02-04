‘Do you understand who I am?’: Boston Police detective arrested for drunken driving after crash

BOSTON — A Boston Police detective has been arrested and charged with drunken driving in Brookline, where he allegedly crashed into another vehicle while off duty, according to state police and court documents.

Mark McKeown, 52, of Dedham, is charged with one count of operating under the influence of liquor, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police. He was released without bail following his arraignment in Brookline District Court on Tuesday.

McKeown has been placed on administrative desk duty and the department is conducting an internal affairs investigation, Boston Police Sgt. Detective John Boyle confirmed Tuesday.

State Police arrested McKeown on Jan. 25, after a state trooper responded to a two-car crash in the area of 425 VFW Parkway in Brookline.

When local and state police arrived at the scene, they found McKeown “highly intoxicated,” and police noted in their report that he had “slurred speech, odor of alcohol, glassy and bloodshot eyes.”

The off-duty detective allegedly had rear-ended another vehicle, state police said in their report, which noted McKeown “started yelling profanities” at the other driver, blaming him for the accident.

McKeown told responding officers that he had been coming back from a Boston Bruins hockey game and that “he had 5 alcoholic drinks.”

When a trooper began administering a field sobriety test, McKeown allegedly told him, “Trooper, do you understand who I am?”

When McKeown could no longer complete the test, citing a medical reason, he was placed into handcuffs, state police said.

When he was placed into the rear of a police cruiser, McKeown allegedly called the arresting officer “a ‘Scumbag’ and stated he did not ‘Give a (expletive)’” police noted in their report.

“While trying to advise him of his rights, MCKEOWN shouted over me telling me to ‘Shut the (expletive) up’ and he knew how it works,” the trooper noted in his report.

A witness showed investigators a video recording from his dash camera mounted in his car that showed McKeown’s Grey 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed past his vehicle and colliding with the concrete siding of the rotary prior to crashing into the other driver’s vehicle.

McKeown is due back in court on March 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

