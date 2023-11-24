‘DO NOT BOTHER’: Police urge shoppers to avoid Wrentham Outlets amid heavy traffic

With an onrush of Black Friday deals and an influx of shoppers, law enforcement in one Massachusetts town is asking people to steer clear.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath took to X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, shortly before 5:00 p.m. to make it clear that the wait to get into Wrentham Village Premium Outlets was several hours long.

“IF YOU ARE TRYING TO DRIVE TO THE #WRENTHAMOUTLETS, DO NOT BOTHER. THEY WILL BE CLOSED BEFORE YOU CAN GET THROUGH TRAFFIC. WAITS EXCEED THREE HOURS. 495 AND SURROUNDING ROADS ARE JAMMED. TRY ANOTHER DAY,” McGrath wrote.

STOP 🛑. IF YOU ARE TRYING TO DRIVE TO THE #WRENTHAMOUTLETS, DO NOT BOTHER. THEY WILL BE CLOSED BEFORE YOU CAN GET THROUGH TRAFFIC. WAITS EXCEED THREE HOURS. 495 AND SURROUNDING ROADS ARE JAMMED. TRY ANOTHER DAY. @WCVB @wbz @boston25 @NBC10Boston @7News @wvpremoutlets — Chief Bill McGrath (@ChiefMcgrath) November 24, 2023

Earlier this week, police announced that they would be instituting traffic restrictions around Wrentham Outlets by limiting traffic to 10 streets.

The shopping complex was already seeing foot traffic as early as 4:00 a.m. Friday morning as shoppers searched for Black Friday deals.

Stores at the Village began welcoming shoppers at 6 a.m.

