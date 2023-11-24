Big lines at Massachusetts stores as shoppers look to score Black Friday deals

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Let the holiday shopping begin!

Shoppers started flocking to Massachusetts stores and malls as early as 4 a.m. with the hope of scoring Black Friday deals, despite the chilly weather.

Boston 25 News reporter Kelly Sullivan spotted long lines of shoppers at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, where police in multiple area towns warned of traffic restrictions.

Stores at the Village began welcoming shoppers at 6 a.m.

The National Retail Federation estimated that 182 million people are planning to shop in stores and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday -- the highest number since the group started tracking data in 2017.

Holiday spending is expected to reach record levels this month and next.

Ashley Feldhouse, Area Director of Marketing and Business Development at the Village, says she’s been seeing long lines at Nike, Lululemon, and Ugg. For many, this is a shopping experience with family and friends.

“We are definitely busier than we were last year sales are trending pre-Covid numbers a lot of people have started their holiday shopping early but it’s still continuing on which is great,” Feldhouse said.

