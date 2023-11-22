Traffic restrictions to be in place near Wrentham Village Outlets

PLAINVILLE, Mass. — If you’re planning to shop at the Wrentham Outlets this holiday season, be warned of some traffic restrictions in nearby towns.

Plainville police are limiting access to 10 streets around the outlets during the holidays.

Residents of these streets will be issued a placard to be displayed on the vehicle dashboard or mirror. This will allow residents to avoid showing a license to Plainville officers at designated traffic posts along the affected streets.

The following streets are affected:

Berry Street

Horseshoe Drive

Wampum Street

Everett Skinner Road

Cowell Street

Cowellside Drive

Dorthy Lane

Oakridge Drive

Country Hill Lane

Residents who live on these streets may pick up their placard at the Plainville Police Station beginning Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 8 a.m.

Residents are limited to one placard each and must show a Massachusetts driver’s license with an address from the above-listed streets.

Last year on Black Friday, traffic was backed up for miles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham.

