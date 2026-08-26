100-gallon diesel spill shuts down part of Mass. Pike

AUBURN, Mass. — About 100 gallons of diesel spilled onto the Mass. Pike following a truck crash, according to the Auburn Fire Department.

All three eastbound lanes at mile marker 90.5 were closed as crews worked to clean up the spill.

The diesel spread approximately 100 yards along the roadway.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Auburn Water were called to the scene.

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No injuries were reported.

Crews are asking motorists to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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