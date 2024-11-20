Dissecting Discord: What you need to know about the platform kids are using across the country

Mass. — Teens spend nearly five hours every day on social media platforms according to a 2023 Gallop survey. One of those platforms, Discord, was created almost ten years ago but many parents still don’t know much about it.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s likely because it’s the platform North Dighton native Jack Teixeira used to share top Pentagon secrets, earning him a 15-year prison sentence last week.

For many young people like 16-year-old Dylan Rubio, Discord is used to talk with other players while gaming.

From his basement game room, he could be interacting with dozens or even hundreds of other people.

“My friends on Discord I know them in school personally and we play like Fortnite together or Call of Duty,” Rubio told Boston 25 Discord is the easiest way to communicate.

Dylan’s mom, Leandra Cano first heard about Discord when Dylan was 11. She told us what he sees online is priority number one.

“I have to rely on myself as a parent and my spot checks for when I see inappropriate things we need to have a discussion,” Cano said.

Discord is made up of millions of servers. Some are public and some private and you need an invitation to join.

Dylan was able to set one up in minutes.

“You can press for a club or a community or me and my friends and you just click it. Boom there it is,” he said.

Servers break down into channels about specific topics and users can send private messages.

Titania Jordan founded Bark Technologies, a parental control program. She told Boston 25 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard that many parents don’t realize Discord exists or how popular it is.

She told Howard parents need to be aware of how their kids use Discord and who they are talking to.

“Google Discord. Understand what it is so you can speak somewhat intelligently about it with your children,” she said.

The fact that so many kids use Discord is why Andy Green uses the chat platform to connect with his students at Kennesaw State University.

“Discord is any easy way for me to create a space that I manage and control,” Green said he can remove users from his serve at any time if he needs to.

He told us Discord is no more dangerous than apps like Facebook or X but it more user-friendly than other platforms and he can set up alerts for alarming content.

Between the alerts and members of his community contacting him he can get rid of any unwanted content.

“I typically find out about it within is just a few minutes,” he said.

Jordan said if kids see something concerning or scary online, they don’t need to be afraid to tell a trusted adult.

“They don’t need to worry about ratting out friends because they have the potential to save lives,” she said.

Those are words Dylan understands even more after seeing threatening post on his Instagram feed.

He brought screenshots to his mom, and she forwarded them to the police.

He also keeps tabs on his younger brother’s devices and told us he’s caught him talking to people he shouldn’t.

“I’m like, dude, I’m just trying to look after you. These people don’t need to know who you are, and they don’t need to know how old you are. they don’t need to know you live,” he said.

Howard said keeping an open line of communication with our kids about what they see and who they talk to online is one of the best ways to keep them safe.

“I believe now more than ever, you and I as parents have got to be nosey. We’ve got to be involved and make sure your kids know we’re doing it,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group