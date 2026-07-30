Dine Out Boston returns for summer edition this weekend

BOSTON — Food lovers across Greater Boston can once again enjoy discounted dining as Dine Out Boston returns for its summer edition.

From August 1-15, guests can take in the taste of Boston, featuring nearly 200 participating restaurants offering specially priced prix fixe menus.

Presented by Meet Boston in partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism and new sponsor Toast, the two-week culinary event showcases restaurants throughout Boston and surrounding communities while giving diners an opportunity to explore new eateries at reduced prices.

This year’s summer edition introduces a first for the popular dining program by spanning three Saturdays, giving residents and visitors additional opportunities to take advantage of the restaurant deals.

“Boston’s culinary scene is receiving the recognition it deserves. We are a premier dining destination and we want residents and visitors alike to experience it through our Dine Out Boston program,” said Martha J. Sheridan, President and CEO of Meet Boston.

“With three Saturdays on the table, Dine Out Boston is perfect for a family excursion, date night, or a gathering with friends or colleagues. Diners can explore specially priced menus at restaurants across Greater Boston, with a wide range of cuisines to choose from throughout all 23 Boston neighborhoods, Cambridge, Somerville, Brookline and beyond. Pair your Dine Out experience with a concert, museum visit, outdoor movie, or a trip to Fenway to see the red-hot Red Sox,” Sheridan added.

Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, with many also providing takeout and delivery options. Restaurants choose from three pricing tiers and create customized menus featuring as many courses as they wish.

Lunch menus will be available at $27, $32, or $36, while dinner menus will be offered at $38, $46, or $55.

The annual event highlights the region’s diverse culinary landscape, with participating restaurants located across all 23 Boston neighborhoods, as well as Cambridge, Somerville, Brookline, and other Greater Boston communities.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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