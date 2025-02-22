Dine out Boston returns to the city bigger than ever

BOSTON — Foodies, get excited, Dine Out Boston is returning for its 25th winter edition.

Dine Out Boston’s 2025 winter edition will last from February 23 through March 15 marking the first time that Greater Boston’s signature culinary program will run for three full weeks.

Presented by Meet Boston, and the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, this culinary celebration gives diners and visitors the opportunity to savor delicious deals at 200 participating restaurants to discover why Boston is one of the culinary capitals of the world!

“The temperature outside is a bit cooler, but Boston’s culinary scene is hotter than ever. Winter is the perfect time to enjoy Dine Out Boston, featuring specially priced menus across greater Boston,” said Martha J. Sheridan, President & CEO of Meet Boston. “Our growing list of restaurants offers something for everyone. From Asian or Latin fare to French, Italian, seafood, tapas, and sushi. Pair your Dine Out meal with a Broadway show, a museum visit, and a game at the Garden. Better yet, book an overnight stay,” Sheridan added.

All participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with many offering takeout and delivery options as well.

Restaurants select one of three price points and customize their lunch and dinner menus: lunch at $22, $27, $32, or $36, and dinner at $36, $41, $46, or $55.

Dine Out Boston also has a charitable auction component and this year’s beneficiaries are the Charles River Clean Up Boat and Old North Illuminated. Diners will be able to participate in the auction where they can bid on $100 participating restaurant certificates.

For more information and for a full list of restaurants participating, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

