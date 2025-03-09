‘Difficult decisions’: Bruins CEO gives Don Sweeney ‘full support’ after Brad Marchand trade

BOSTON — Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs is giving Don Sweeney and the rest of the operations staff ‘full support’ after the Brad Marchand trade.

Longtime fan favorite and Bruins captain Brad Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers on Friday, capping off an NHL trade deadline week filled with a flurry of moves for Boston.

“In Boston we’ve been fortunate to witness the rise of generational talent who fostered a culture of excellence within our locker room and led our club to victory. Brad Marchand, our captain, Stanley Cup champion and Bruin of 16 years, will forever be a part of that legacy,” CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a statement on Saturday.

The trade will send the 36-year-old winger to the team that knocked Boston out of the playoffs the last two seasons. The Bruins will receive a conditional 2027 2nd round pick from Florida that could become a 2028 first-rounder, according to ESPN’s John Buccigross.

“While we made our best efforts to keep Brad in black and gold for the rest of his playing career, he now embarks on the next chapter of his journey. We wish him, his wife Katrina and their three children Sloane, Sawyer and Rue the utmost success. Cam, Don and the hockey operations team have my full support as they make these very difficult decisions, which we collectively believe will set our franchise up for a new era of success in the future. Our goal remains unchanged: to be a Stanley Cup Championship-driven organization. Together, we are charting a course for the next century, Jacobs added.

Marchand is in the final year of the eight-year, $49 million contract he signed in 2016.

“Brad wore the Black and Gold with a tremendous amount of pride for 16 years,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “He embodied what it means to be a Bruin. His dedication and contributions both on and off the ice leave a lasting impact, and I personally wish he, Katrina, Sloane, Sawyer and Rue all the best in their next chapter.”

Drafted 71st overall by Boston in 2006, Marchand tallied 422 goals and 554 assists across 1090 career games in Boston. Marchand was a fan favorite and staple of Bruins hockey over the last 15 years. He was a core piece of a team that won three Presidents’ Trophies (2014, 2020, 2023), five division titles (2011, 2012, 2014, 2020, and 2023), and appeared in the Stanley Cup Final three times. (2011, 2013, 2019).

The Bruins’ General Manager Don Sweeney also release a statement on Saturday.

“Being underestimated was all the motivation Brad Marchand needed to work harder than anyone to earn a chance to grow from bottom-six agitator to NHL superstar. Then he evolved into a true leader, a captain, an example for all those who aspired to wear the Spoked-B to show them what it takes to compete and win at the highest level and, even more, to do so for the Boston Bruins. On behalf of my family and the entire Bruins organization, I want to thank Brad for all of his contributions as one of the greatest Bruins and to wish he, Katrina, Sloane, Sawyer and Rue continued success and happiness. Thank you, Brad.”

In a separate deal, the Bruins are also reportedly sending defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hours earlier, veteran Charlie Coyle was reportedly dealt to the Colorado Avalanche. The Bruins also traded winger Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

