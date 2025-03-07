Local

Bruins trade Weymouth-native Charlie Coyle to Colorado Avalanche

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Montreal Canadiens v Boston Bruins BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 20: Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on January 20, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins of shipping one of their veteran and a Massachusetts native as the team seems prepared to enter a rebuild phase ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

The Bruins are trading 32-year-old center Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche, according to a report by The Athletics Fluto Shinzawa.

A Weymouth native, Coyle tallied 230 points (96 goals and 134 assists) across 452 games in his seven years in Boston. '

The Bruins are receiving Casey Mittelstadt from the Avs as part of the return in the deal, according to hockey insider Frank Sevavalli. Mittelstadt, a 26-year-old center has 77 career goals in 420 games split between Colorado and Buffalo.

Coyle played for Weymouth High School during his freshman year and helped the Wildcat varsity hockey team to their first-ever Super 8 finals appearance in 2007. He returned to Weymouth for his senior season after a stint at Braintree’s Thayer Academy.

Coyle stayed local after college, spending his collegiate career at Boston University. He made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild and spent the next 7 years of his career with the club before a trade at the 2019 trade deadline sent him shipping back to Boston.

The NHL trade deadline is at 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The Bruins are also reportedly weighing whether to trade 36-year-old team captain Brad Marchand or to sign the lone remaining holdover of the 2011 Cup team to an extension.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

