Bruins trade Weymouth-native Charlie Coyle to Colorado Avalanche

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins of shipping one of their veteran and a Massachusetts native as the team seems prepared to enter a rebuild phase ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

The Bruins are trading 32-year-old center Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche, according to a report by The Athletics Fluto Shinzawa.

Charlie Coyle has been traded to Colorado. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) March 7, 2025

A Weymouth native, Coyle tallied 230 points (96 goals and 134 assists) across 452 games in his seven years in Boston. '

The Bruins are receiving Casey Mittelstadt from the Avs as part of the return in the deal, according to hockey insider Frank Sevavalli. Mittelstadt, a 26-year-old center has 77 career goals in 420 games split between Colorado and Buffalo.

Confirming Casey Mittelstadt going to #NHLBruins in deal with Charlie Coyle going to #GoAvsGo. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2025

Coyle played for Weymouth High School during his freshman year and helped the Wildcat varsity hockey team to their first-ever Super 8 finals appearance in 2007. He returned to Weymouth for his senior season after a stint at Braintree’s Thayer Academy.

Coyle stayed local after college, spending his collegiate career at Boston University. He made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild and spent the next 7 years of his career with the club before a trade at the 2019 trade deadline sent him shipping back to Boston.

The NHL trade deadline is at 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The Bruins are also reportedly weighing whether to trade 36-year-old team captain Brad Marchand or to sign the lone remaining holdover of the 2011 Cup team to an extension.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group