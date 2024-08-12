Did you see it? Northern lights illuminate night sky over Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine

SOUTHWICK, Mass. — It was a stunning sight above New England as the northern lights dazzled in the sky when the annual Perseid meteor shower was at its peak early Monday morning.

A photo shared by Boston 25 News viewer John Nardacci showed the aurora borealis illuminating the darkness over Southwick, Massachusetts.

In an Instagram post, Nardacci wrote, “Wow, it happened again! We got to see the Northern lights in western Massachusetts! This was right in Southwick, Ma!”

Northern lights seen in Southwick (Credit: John Nardacci/Instar)

The Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire shared a photo of its summit staff viewing the northern lights from atop the state’s highest peak, while also sharing a timelapse video of the aurora.

Summit staff viewing Northern Lights from the Mt Washington, NH summit sign last night - Left to right: Karen, Karl, Kelly, Ryan, Francis, Jacob, and Fawn. Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Monday, August 12, 2024

The National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine, started documenting the stunning sights late Sunday night, noting “many color changes” into the early morning hours.

If you got the chance tonight, check out the northern lights! Here is a picture we just took at the office as of 11:15 PM EDT. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/LPBmD2k27n — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) August 12, 2024

We are seeing many color changes as the night progresses! Here's another picture with the Big Dipper visible. pic.twitter.com/eZNXTOm2Gn — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) August 12, 2024

Boston 25′s sister station, WPXI-TV, shared several incredible viewer images of the northern lights over Pennsylvania.

