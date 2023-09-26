Did you hear a loud boom in Saugus this evening? You weren’t the only one

SAUGUS, Mass. — If you thought you heard an explosion this evening in the North Shore area, you’re not alone.

According to Saugus Fire Department, the loud noise was caused by a Turbine malfunction at the WIN Waste plant on Rt 107 in Saugus. Crews responded and cleared the scene.

Northeast Massachusetts Emergency Alerts said on their Facebook page a number of concerned residents called in around 8:30 p.m., asking what had happened.

But it wasn’t only in Saugus that the loud “boom” shook people - those in Revere, Lynn, and East Saugus all commented on social media that they heard one loud explosion.

Ultimately, the answers came from WIN Waste, after they alerted the community in a text message update:

“At approximately 8:30 p.m., the facility experienced an upset condition that necessitated the venting of steam, without the opportunity to route it through the silencers. The result was steam that was both visible and audible. We have taken the plant offline and the noise subsided as of approximately 8:50 p.m. We sincerely apologize for this disruption and will update you as more information becomes available.”

Saugus Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group