Local

Did you feel them? 2 earthquakes reported in southern New England

By Boston 25 News Staff
Earthquakes (U.S. Geological Survey)
By Boston 25 News Staff

There were two earthquakes reported in southern New England on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A 1.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, around 9:15 p.m.

The Massachusetts quake followed a 1.9-magnitude earthquake recorded in Moodus, Connecticut, just after 5:30 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of any damage in those areas.

These quakes come just days after a 2.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the Milford, New Hampshire, area.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read