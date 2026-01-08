Did you feel them? 2 earthquakes reported in southern New England

There were two earthquakes reported in southern New England on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A 1.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, around 9:15 p.m.

The Massachusetts quake followed a 1.9-magnitude earthquake recorded in Moodus, Connecticut, just after 5:30 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of any damage in those areas.

These quakes come just days after a 2.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the Milford, New Hampshire, area.

