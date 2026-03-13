Detectives seek to identify suspect in assault on pregnant woman in Roxbury, police say

BOSTON — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman inside a laundromat in Roxbury, police said.

Detectives are also seeking to identify a woman who was present during the incident and may be associated with the suspect, police said.

Police released a photograph of the woman on Thursday.

Assault investigation (Boston Police)

The assault occurred at approximately 11:03 a.m. on March 1 at 104 Warren St. in Roxbury, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a dispute arose inside the laundromat when the victim experienced difficulty using a payment card on the machines.

As the argument escalated, an unknown man who had interjected himself into the dispute struck the victim, who was five months pregnant, kicking her in the stomach, police said.

The suspect then fled the laundromat toward Moreland Street.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned male, approximately 6’0″ tall, wearing a blue New York Yankees hat, a beige hoodie, and blue pants.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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