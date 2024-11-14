Despite hefty fines, school canceled in Marblehead on Friday as teacher strike continues

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Educators have canceled school in Marblehead for a fourth straight day as the illegal teacher strike continues.

In a letter sent home to parents around 6 p.m., district officials announced there were no signs of the strike ending and that school would be canceled on Friday.

“We continue to participate in mediation to reach an agreement that is sustainable and meets our students’ educational needs,” said Marblehead School Committee Chair Jennifer Schaeffner.

On Thursday, Marblehead Public School teachers were ordered by an Essex County Superior Court judge to be back in the classroom by 6 p.m.

The deadline passed with no resolution between the union and city officials. As a result, the Marblehead Education Association (MEA) was hit with a $50,000 fine, due by the close of business on Friday.

The MEA will be fined an increase of $10,000 ($60,000 on the second day, $70,000 on the third, etc.) for every day the strike continues, beginning at 3 p.m.

All canceled class days will be made up at the end of the school year, similar to that of a snow day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group