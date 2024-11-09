Despite extinguishing multiple brush fires, Attleboro Fire Department warns of high fire danger

Attleboro, Mass. — Attleboro Fire Department, alongside mutual aid from North Attleboro, Seekonk, Pawtucket, Plainville, Rehoboth, and Norton Fire Departments, responded, and extinguished, multiple brush fires on Friday, but the department says that high fire danger still remains across the state.

Fire crews responded to fires from 1-5 p.m. in the areas of York Drive, West Street, Raymond Drive, Newport Avenue, and Interstate 95. This comes as a red flag warning has been issued statewide for Massachusetts.

Chief Scott T. Lachance reports the York Drive fire burned 3-4 acres, West Street burned about two acres, Raymond Drive burned about half an acre, and Newport Avenue and Interstate 95 fires burned less than half an acre each.

The Attleboro Fire Department is undergoing an investigation of the cause of the fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

