Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins election to U.S. Senate from Michigan

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won election Wednesday to the U.S. Senate representing Michigan, defeating Republican Mike Rogers. El-Sayed, a former public health official, will succeed Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who is retiring. El-Sayed will be the country’s first Muslim senator.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group