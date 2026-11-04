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Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins election to U.S. Senate from Michigan

By The Associated Press
Democratic Candidates Abdul El-Sayed And Jocelyn Benson Hold Midterm Election Night Event In Michigan DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 04: Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a midterm election night watch party at the Department at Hudson's on November 04, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. El-Sayed faced off against Michigan Republican Senate candidate, former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) in what is expected to be one of the most competitive races this election season, while Benson faced Rep. John James (R-MI). (Photo by Salwan Georges/Getty Images) (Salwan Georges/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won election Wednesday to the U.S. Senate representing Michigan, defeating Republican Mike Rogers. El-Sayed, a former public health official, will succeed Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who is retiring. El-Sayed will be the country’s first Muslim senator.

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