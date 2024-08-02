Delivery truck rolls down hill, strikes pole, house in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Several wires were taken down and a car was damaged after a delivery truck rolled down a steep hill on Friday.
Somerville Police responded to the area of 29 Sycamore Street around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car into a house.
Arriving companies found a delivery truck had taken down a pole, spilling wires onto the sidewalk and roadway while also damaging a car and a house.
No injuries were reported.
