‘Deeply traumatic’: NH high school mourning current, former students killed in separate crashes

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school is mourning the untimely deaths of a current and former student who lost their lives in separate crashes in recent days, educators announced Sunday.

Student support counselors and social workers were made available Monday at ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough following the deaths, according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Ann Forrest and Principal Heather McKillop. A team of therapy dogs was also called to the school.

“The loss of a friend or classmate can be deeply traumatic, and we recognize that students may return to school on Monday carrying a range of emotions, questions, and concerns,” McKillop said in a statement.

Forrest added, “Supporting our students, staff, and families during this difficult time is our top priority right now.”

The high school confirmed that a current student was killed in a crash on Friday that also left two other students hospitalized. Police in the nearby town of Dublin identified the victim as a 17-year-old boy from Antrim.

While speed appears to be a contributing factor, the crash remains under investigation, Dublin police said of the crash.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy,” Forrest said. “This is a profound moment for our school community, and it’s essential that we come together to support one another in the days ahead.”

A former ConVal student, 18-year-old James Barna, lost his life in a separate car wreck in New Ipswich early Saturday morning, his family said in a report. Another person was also killed in the crash and a third suffered serious injuries, police said.

Forrest and McKillop thanked everyone who reached out to offer support in the wake of the student deaths.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

