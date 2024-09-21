‘Deep sadness’: New Hampshire high school student killed, two others injured in car crash

PETERBOROUGH, NH — A New Hampshire community is mourning after a high school student was killed and two others were injured in a car crash Friday morning.

A student at ConVal High School student passed away after being involved in a motor vehicle accident, interim Superintendent Dr. Ann Forrest and Principal Heather McKillop shared Friday. Two other students were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Emotional support resources, including counselors and therapy dogs, will be in place at the high school on Monday.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Ann Forrest. “This is a profound moment for our school community, and it’s essential that we come together to support one another in the days ahead.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

