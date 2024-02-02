Local

‘Deeply saddened’: Boston Bruins mourning death of former goaltender

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

Blaine Lacher 22 Sep 1995: Goaltender Blaine Lacher of the Boston Bruins tends goal during a game against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks at Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California. The Ducks won the game, 7-2. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins on Friday announced that one of their former goaltenders, Blane Lacher, has passed away at the age of 54.

“The Boston Bruins are deeply saddened by the passing of former goalie Blaine Lacher,” the team wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We send our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.”

Lacher appeared in 47 games for the Bruins during the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons, tallying 22 wins while posting a save percentage of .887.

The Canadian-born netminder also played in five playoff games for the Bruins during the 1994-95 season.

The Bruins didn’t immediately release any additional details on Lacher’s passing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

