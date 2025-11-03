Dedham moms cook and deliver hot meals during SNAP suspension

DEDHAM, Mass. — A group of Dedham moms is stepping up in more ways than one during the pause on SNAP benefits. They are using their own kitchens to cook hot meals and deliver them directly to families in need. However, due to town rules and regulations, they have to remain anonymous. Otherwise, they could face being fined or cited for what some would call an “underground operation.”

Over the weekend, the group cooked and delivered food for dozens of families. One of the moms said it was her rage for the current situation that is driving her to use every last penny she had to make sure local families don’t go hungry.

“We shouldn’t be feeling persecuted but families who are losing their SNAP benefits are being persecuted. You can tell, they’re end the end of their rope and they have nowhere to turn,” the mom said. “I know what it’s like to struggle. I know that hot food as a gift means the world to a working family.”

Due to the suspension of SNAP benefits and the loss of funds for families to put food on the table, the moms dedicated their weekend and kitchens to cooking these meals and then delivering them directly to families doorsteps.

“We wanted to give them hot food because cooking is such a labor that not everyone can afford. Maybe they don’t have a working oven. Maybe they couldn’t afford to pay their utilities, but hot food definitely helped those families. As moms, we understood that,” they explained.

Though, during a time that should be all hands-on deck, these moms are forced to stay under the radar, remaining anonymous, fearing they could be cited by the town for not working with an official organization.

“We just want to help the people who are asking for help, that’s it, that’s the bottom line,” the moms explained.

In addition to their meal delivery efforts, the moms are also making sure the community fridge at Calvary Baptist Church in Dedham is fully stocked. Pastor Pete Kane calls it an indescribable effort during a tough time.

“We’ve gotten a hit; it’s a pretty hard hit. Hopefully we’re going to get some relief from it soon,” Pastor Pete said. “They came here with carloads of food. They filled up the outside fridge and the dry goods. They filled up our refrigerator inside in our store house and we kept doling out food throughout the day.”

Even with the federal government now partially funding SNAP benefits, the Dedham moms say they’ll continue cooking meals and delivering them until the government shutdown is over.

