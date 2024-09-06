Dedham football game canceled after police receive anonymous tip of shooting threat

DEDHAM, Mass. — Dedham High School’s varsity football game scheduled for Friday night was canceled hours after school officials received an anonymous tip of a shooting threat at the game.

Officials at Dedham High School received a tip earlier Friday from a caller who said there was a rumor that a student was planning to “shoot up the football game today.”

Dedham Public Schools announced that the game against Dover-Sherborn originally scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 had been canceled around 4:30 p.m.

Police had previously announced the game would continue as scheduled but they were planning to increase the number of officers at the game and fans bringing a bag or a container will be denied entry.

It is not currently known if the game will be made up at a later date.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Dedham Public Schools for more info.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

