Debby’s latest path, forecast: What to expect in Mass. when remnants of tropical storm arrive

DEDHAM, Mass. — Tropical storm Debby was swirling over the western Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday but it will again soak the Carolinas before marching north toward New England.

The slow-moving storm drenched parts of Georgia and South Carolina into Tuesday after it made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning. It’s expected to turn north toward the coastline of the Carolinas for a second landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday before moving up into Virginia on Thursday.

“Tropical Storm Debby will slowly approach the South Carolina coastline today, prompting tremendous amounts of rainfall across the Carolinas,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog. “Persistent tropical-storm-force winds and even isolated tornadoes are concerns there as well.”

At least six people have died due to the storm, five of them in traffic accidents or from fallen trees, the Associated Press reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 39 Tropical Weather Debby Trip Hamilton paddles his friends Brandin Gates, second from left, Mallie Taylor, second from right, and Ellie Combs, right, all from Charleston, S.C., in a canoe down Ashley Ave in Charleston as Tropical Storm Debby approaches, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) (Mic Smith/AP)

Rain will begin to fall in parts of New England on Friday when the remnants of Debby begin to move in. In Massachusetts, heavy rainfall and high surf will be the primary concerns between Friday and Saturday.

“There will not be any tropical-storm-force winds here locally,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “You’re not going to see any tropical storm watches issued.”

There’s no guarantee Bay Staters see rain Friday morning, but the potential is there with Debby’s tropical moisture flowing into the region.

“There may be some showers or localized downpours out there but I don’t think it’s going to be raining all day Friday,” Spear said.

When Debby’s remnants pass closest during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning, they will bring strong wind gusts and a lot of rain.

“This may even happen before you wake up in the morning because it’s going to be pretty early,” Spear explained. “That leaves the rest of the day to bring in clearing skies. So, Saturday gets better and better as the day goes on.”

Stay up to date with the latest storm developments at the Boston 25 Weather page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group