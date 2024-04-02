Death of missing Weymouth woman is being investigated as an apparent homicide, DA says

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the apparent homicide of a missing 56-year old Weymouth woman after she was found dead inside her home Monday.

Christine Ruth Mello who lived at 34 Lake Street has recently been reported missing, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Mello underwent an autopsy at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner Tuesday morning. Her death is being investigated as “an apparent homicide,” added Morrissey.

Officials said that initial investigation indicates that Mello may have been dead for a number of days.

“The information we have at this time, including the apparent passage of time, includes no indication of any ongoing danger to the community,” Weymouth Police Chief Fuller said.

There is now information regarding any suspects at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

