Death investigation underway after police respond to reported neighbor dispute in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A man is dead and police are investigating after law enforcement were originally called to a home for a dispute between neighbors in Middleboro on Wednesday afternoon.

The Plymouth County DA’s office told Boston 25 News that Middleboro police were first called to a multi-family residence on School Street around 4:27 p.m. for a report of a neighbor dispute.

Responding officers found a 68-year-old man unresponsive and transported him to Morton Hospital in Taunton where he was pronounced deceased.

In a related incident at the building, the DA’s office says a man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the cause and manner of death.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

