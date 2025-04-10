Crash in Walpole leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

WALPOLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a crash in Walpole on Thursday morning left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Emergency officials responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Winter Street near Vintage Farm Road discovered a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle, according to the Walpole Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Aerial video showed the motorcycle smashed into pieces and the SUV stopped in the middle of a double yellow line.

Walpole crash

“Please be advised that Winter St. is closed between Main St. and Clark St. due to a serious motor vehicle crash,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please seek an alternate route.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the crash.

Detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are assisting Walpole police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group