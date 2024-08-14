Death investigation underway after baby found unresponsive in car in Lexington, DA says

LEXINGTON, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after an infant was found unresponsive inside a car in a parking lot in Lexington on Tuesday, authorities announced Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a parking lot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:30 p.m. found an unresponsive 1-year-old boy inside a vehicle, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The boy, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

When questioned about the infant’s death at a water safety event in Framingham, Ryan said the investigation was “still in the really early stages.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if police were considering criminal charges in connection with the death.

Ryan said more information would be made available “later today.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group