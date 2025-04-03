Death investigation underway after body pulled from river near Mass. Amazon facility, DA says

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Authorities have launched a death investigation after a body was pulled from a river near a Massachusetts Amazon warehouse on Wednesday night.

A resident of the 50 Island Street Apartments in Lawrence with a view of the Merrimack River called police just after 6:30 p.m. to report that a person was being taken down river by the current, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The North Andover Fire Department launched a boat shortly before 7:30 p.m. and recovered the body of a man from the river just north of the Amazon facility in North Andover, a spokesperson for Tucker’s office said in a statement.

Firefighters estimated that they retrieved the body in the Haverhill portion of the Merrimack River.

The man’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. He has not yet been identified.

Massachusetts State Police detectives are leading the investigation,

