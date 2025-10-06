Death investigation prompts closure of Massachusetts courthouse

WORCESTER, Mass. — A death that occurred at a Massachusetts courthouse on Monday prompted the closure of the building for the day.

Massachusetts State Police detectives were called to the Worcester District Courthouse around 11:30 a.m. for an unattended death, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Details on the victim and the nature of the incident weren’t immediately available.

The courthouse is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

