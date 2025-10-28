Dealing with aggressive debt collectors: What you need to know before you answer the phone

Mass. — A growing number of Americans are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck. Some are missing bill payments, leading to a surge in aggressive debt collection calls.

Many residents have filed formal complaints about threatening or scam-like debt collection practices.

“Consumer debt is at an all-time high,” said Thomas Nitzche, a financial educator at Money Management International.

Sam Brashears, a single mother in Pennsylvania, experienced firsthand the challenges of debt. Despite working full-time, she struggled to make ends meet and accumulated $40,000 in debt.

Brashears faced additional financial strain when both of her teenagers had medical emergencies, costing her thousands of dollars. When she was late on a payment, her debt was sent to collections, and she began receiving calls.

Debt collectors are often financially incentivized to recover as much debt as possible, which can lead to aggressive tactics. However, they must follow the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, which prohibits calling at night, excessive calls, and disclosing debt to family or coworkers.

Brashears has taken steps to manage her debt by working with credit counselors to negotiate lower rates, and she is hopeful to pay off her debt in the next few years.

As consumer debt continues to rise, financial experts recommend checking credit reports to verify the legitimacy of debt collection calls and to be aware of consumer rights under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

