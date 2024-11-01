Deadly stabbing at Chelsea park under investigation

CHELSEA, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a man was reportedly killed at a Chelsea park on Friday morning.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says they responded to Voke Park on Washington Avenue around 7:45 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Responding officers found a male victim deceased with a stab wound. His identity is not being released at this time.

There have been no reports of any arrests.

Officials did not provide any additional information.

“I’ve never seen something like that before,” a nearby resident said. “I never thought something like that could happen in that park.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Stabbing at Chelsea park under investigation

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group