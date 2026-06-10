Deadly pedestrian crash under investigation in Worcester; road closure in place

A deadly pedestrian crash in Worcester is under investigation and road closures are in effect.

The crash occurred in the area of the Canterbury Street and Grand Street intersection late Wednesday morning.

Officers used a tourniquet on the pedestrian when they arrived but the person struck ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene, police say.

Both Canterbury Street and Grand Street are closed in both directions, Worcester police told Boston 25 News.

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