Deadly officer-involved shooting in Boylston under investigation, DA says

BOYLSTON, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Boylston on Wednesday.

Hours after local police first alerted the public they were searching for an ‘armed and dangerous man’, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office shared late Wednesday afternoon that they were in the “early stages” of a deadly officer-involved shooting.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation. We will update the situation as our investigation becomes more complete,” a spokesperson for the Worcester County DA’s office told Boston 25.

Residents on Wednesday afternoon were asked to avoid a Boylston neighborhood amid an ongoing search for an “armed and dangerous” man but officials said there was no threat to the public.

In a post shared on Facebook earlier in the morning, the Boylston Police Department said officers were “looking for a white male party who fled on foot” in the area of Central Street and French Drive.

Police described the man as 25 years of age, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 194 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. They said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

“The party should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. If seen, call 911 immediately,” the department warned the public.

Residents and motorists should plan ahead and expect detours in the area, police added.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

